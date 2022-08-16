'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic.

The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m.

There were no injuries to the six customers or crew on board.

NJ TRANSIT police were investigating. They not only hadn't identified the victim as of mid-morning on Tuesday. They didn't have a gender or approximate age.

"It's still under investigation," said Emma Wright, NJT's senior public information officer.

