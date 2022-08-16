'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic.
The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m.
There were no injuries to the six customers or crew on board.
NJ TRANSIT police were investigating. They not only hadn't identified the victim as of mid-morning on Tuesday. They didn't have a gender or approximate age.
"It's still under investigation," said Emma Wright, NJT's senior public information officer.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.