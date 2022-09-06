Pennsylvania Woman Killed In Shark Attack While Vacationing In Bahamas

A Pennsylvania resident was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in The Bahamas, authorities said.

The 58-year-old woman was snorkeling with her family when a bull shark bit her in the waters near Green Cay just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said during a press conference.

The unidentified victim was a passenger on a cruise ship that stopped on the island and booked a boat tour with a local company for the day, she said.

"That area is known for visitors to snorkel," the chief said.

When the woman's family members noticed she was being attacked, they, along with the guides, brought her to the company's boat, police added.

She was taken to Montague Ramp, the nearest dock, and was pronounced dead by EMS workers, the chief said.

Authorities did not immediately share where the woman lived in Pennsylvania.

