Pennsylvania Lawyer With 'To-Do List' For Killing US Senators Has Been Disbarred

A Pennsylvania lawyer has been disbarred after police found a "to-do list" of people to murder including US Senators, according to the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Kenelm L. Shirk III, 71, was angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election so he allegedly made a “to-do list” of people to murder in the US government, loaded his car up with firearms and ammunition and went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2021, states the US DOJ.

Shirk allegedly threatened to kill his wife as well as and planned a "suicide by cop" if confronted by law enforcement, according to court documents.

An unknown caller notified Cornwall Police Department in Lebanon County about this and the police issued an alert for Shirk and his vehicle, says state police.

Pennsylvania State police stopped him while en route to Washington D.C., searched the vehicle--seizing the guns and ammunition--along with $5,000 in several rolls of $50 bills--and charged him for making terroristic threats.

Shirk was taken by police to a Wellspan Health for a mental health evaluation following his arrest.

He told nurses details about how he would kill his wife and how he planned a schedule to kill government officials at their homes in their yards before they left for work, according to court documents.

A nurse also went through his briefcase and found 50 small plastic crosses telling police she thought, “It was almost as if Shirk intended to leave them at his crime scene.”

Along with the crosses the nurse found “guns, ammo, ropes, tools, meds, magazines,” she stated to officials.

Shirk made a court appearance and pled not guilty on Feb. 9. He has been held in prison until his trial, according to court documents.

He is a graduate of the Dickinson School of Law, he worked as law clerk to a state appeals judge and is third-generation lawyer, according to his biography.

Shirk’s lawyer, Jay Abom, told the Associated Press that Shirk is well respected and does not belong to any extremist groups.

“Despite appearances and accusations, he never intended to hurt or kill anyone,” Abom said.

Shirk has ties to Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and Franklin counties--with offices in Berks and Lancaster.

He was disbarred on May 12 by the Bar of the Commonwealth.

The disbarment will be effective June 11.

If convicted, Shirk faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.