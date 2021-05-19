Pennsylvania HS Senior Wins National Taco Bell Scholarship For $25K

A high school senior and Taco Bell employee in Lancaster County won the national Taco Bell scholarship contest, according to the company’s foundation’s website.
Emma Seibert, of Enola works at the Taco Bell on Market Place Way and earlier this week she find out that she won the biggest scholarship her employer offers.
Her $25,000 scholarship will help cover her tuition at John Hopkins University where she plans to study nursing.
Taco Bell employees between the ages of 16 and 26 were eligible to apply and over 10,000 did, sharing their passions--mostly their future college majors-- in a two minute video.
Seibert is one of 26 students nationwide to win a $25,000 scholarship this year, the Foundation said.
The program launched in 2018 as part of the Taco Bell Foundation.
Here is a list of the scholarship winners in Pennsylvania:
- Abigayle H., Huntingdon
- Albert O., New Garden Township
- Angela H., North Versailles
- Anthony C., Richland Township
- Ashayla W., Duquesne
- Ayesha D., Morrisville
- Benjamin K., Erie
- Bridget S., Holland
- Cameron P., Slippery Rock
- Charles F., Peters Township
- Emma S., Enola
- Haley S., Northampton
- Jack W., Bethlehem
- Kasey P., Jefferson Township
- Kathryn B., Bensalem
- Kaylee R., Somerset Township
- Kyndzie W., Bradford
- Madeline D., Quakertown
- Marisa M., Nazareth
- Nick S., Hershey
- Ria M., East Brandywine Township
- Sahn Y., Horsham
- Sandra O., Upper Darby
- Shomik T., Sewickley
- Stephanie S., Allentown
- Tomasz Z., Slatington
- Zahra C., West Chester
- Zahra M., Lower Makefield Township
You can see all the recipients on the foundation’s website.
