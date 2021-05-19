Pennsylvania HS Senior Wins National Taco Bell Scholarship For $25K

A high school senior and Taco Bell employee in Lancaster County won the national Taco Bell scholarship contest, according to the company’s foundation’s website.

Emma Seibert, of Enola works at the Taco Bell on Market Place Way and earlier this week she find out that she won the biggest scholarship her employer offers.

Her $25,000 scholarship will help cover her tuition at John Hopkins University where she plans to study nursing.

Taco Bell employees between the ages of 16 and 26 were eligible to apply and over 10,000 did, sharing their passions--mostly their future college majors-- in a two minute video.

Seibert is one of 26 students nationwide to win a $25,000 scholarship this year, the Foundation said.

The program launched in 2018 as part of the Taco Bell Foundation.

Here is a list of the scholarship winners in Pennsylvania:

Abigayle H., Huntingdon

Albert O., New Garden Township

Angela H., North Versailles

Anthony C., Richland Township

Ashayla W., Duquesne

Ayesha D., Morrisville

Benjamin K., Erie

Bridget S., Holland

Cameron P., Slippery Rock

Charles F., Peters Township

Emma S., Enola

Haley S., Northampton

Jack W., Bethlehem

Kasey P., Jefferson Township

Kathryn B., Bensalem

Kaylee R., Somerset Township

Kyndzie W., Bradford

Madeline D., Quakertown

Marisa M., Nazareth

Nick S., Hershey

Ria M., East Brandywine Township

Sahn Y., Horsham

Sandra O., Upper Darby

Shomik T., Sewickley

Stephanie S., Allentown

Tomasz Z., Slatington

Zahra C., West Chester

Zahra M., Lower Makefield Township



You can see all the recipients on the foundation’s website.

