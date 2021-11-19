Penn State Student, NJ Teen Died After 11-Story Fall Through Trash Chute: Report

A 19-year-old Penn State student from New Jersey who was later found dead jumped down a garbage chute before she died, her mom said in an exclusive interview with NJ Advance Media.

Justine Gross was found dead inside a trash hauler at a Pennsylvania landfill after falling down an 11-story trash chute, Francoise Gross told reporters.

A man at Beaver Terrace Apartments allegedly gave Justine a “smoke" before she panicked and ran to the top floor of the building, and jumped down the garbage shoot -- falling 11 stories into a dumpster below on Nov. 10, the outlet says.

No charges have been filed and the case is being investigated as an accident, according to State College police. Additional information was not available when Daily Voice reached out on Friday.

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends of Justine Gross and offer our condolences to all who knew and loved her,” Penn State University spokesperson Lisa Powers said. “Penn State staff in Student Affairs and beyond are offering assistance to family and acquaintances who are mourning this loss.”

A vigil was held to honor Justine outside Beaver Terrace apartments on Thursday.

Justine graduated from Summit High School (Class of 2020) where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team, serving as a captain her senior year.

An honors student and recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars, Justine was a sophomore at Penn State University's College of the Liberal Arts and active member of the PSU dance organization Volé, her obituary says.

Another is scheduled to take place at the Summit High School football field on Friday at 7 p.m. Justine's funeral will be held Saturday at at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact State College police by calling the department at (814) 234-7150, sending an email, or submitting an anonymous tip online.

