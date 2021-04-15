Pelosi Laptop Thief's Dad Busted On Child Porn Charges In Undercover Sting

The father of a Pennsylvania woman who stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop was busted on child porn charges after asking an undercover detective posing as a teenage girl online to film herself using the bathroom, news reports say.

Rickey Williams, 55, -- a security guard from Dauphin County -- was communicating with the detective under the belief he was a girl on the Snapchat app, Fox43 says citing the criminal complaint.

During the course of this alleged communication, Williams, of Steelton, requested a video of the girl using the bathroom, Local21news reports.

Rickey Williams is the father of Riley Williams, the 22-year-old woman who stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop from the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, according to abc27.

The younger Williams was charged with aiding and abetting, theft of U.S. property and obstruction of official proceedings of U.S. Congress.

Riley Williams traveled to D.C. with her father, but they were not together during the riot, according to court documents from Riley's case.

Williams was arrested and remained to the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $2,500 in bail according to court records.

He was charged with the following:

F2 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child

F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility--Criminal Solicitation - Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child

His preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 26.

