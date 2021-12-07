Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured In West Milford

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck in West Milford over the weekend.

A SouthSTAR medical chopper took the 70-year-old victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after he was struck and pinned on residential stretch of Macopin Road near McCormick Road shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

Echo Lake Ballfield was used at the landing zone.

Macopin Road was closed from Echo Lake to Germantown for about 90 minutes.

There was no immediate word about possible charges or summonses.

Township police and firefighters were among the responders.

