Pedestrian Struck, Pinned By SUV Outside Edgewater Shopping Center

The Jersey City victim was in the crosswalk on River Road when the SUV driven by a Rockland woman hit her, Edgewater police said.
An SUV struck and pinned a pedestrian in Edgewater, severely injuring her lower legs, authorities said.

A 19-year-old driver from Nanuet had a green light when she turned left out of the Edgewater Marketplace at Russell Avenue and hit the 37-year-old Jersey City resident with her 2015 Honda CR-V as the victim crossed River Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

The Edgewater Volunteer First Aid Squad took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center after police and firefighters got her out from under the SUV, Wetklow said. She was in stable condition, he said.

Squad members also evaluated the driver and her 19-year-old passenger from Jersey City and found no apparent injuries, the sergeant said.

Police cited the motorist for failing to yield to a pedestrian and careless driving, he said.

