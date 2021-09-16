Pedestrian Struck, Killed Outside Paterson Religious Store

A 56-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed as she crossed the street in front of a Paterson religious goods store, authorities said.

Susie Maluya was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center moments shortly after she was struck by a 2013 Honda in the middle of the block on Straight Street off Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, they said.

The 24-year-old Hackensack driver remained at the scene and didn’t immediately receive any summonses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.