Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said.

Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station.

Police shut down the highway at Spring Street and initially summoned a medical chopper to land at the Ramsey Square shopping center on the opposite side of the highway.

The bird was canceled a short time later, however.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by ambulance.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

