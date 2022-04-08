Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fort Lee By SUV Driven By Union City Motorist

A 33-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lee by an SUV driven by a Union City motorist, authorities said.

Mark Williams of Paterson was struck by the southbound 2016 Porsche Cayenne on Lemoine Avenue at Washington Avenue, just north of the George Washington Bridge, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

Responding officers immediately began CPR on the unresponsive victim, who was taken to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after, the captain said.

The female driver, also 33 years old, stopped immediately and remained at the scene. Any summonses or charges that may or may not result are pending an investigation led by Sgt. George Koutroubinis, he said.

Assisting are the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

