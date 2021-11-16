Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Route 46

A Union City man was struck and killed as he crossed Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport in the middle of the highway, authorities said.

Mariano Morales-Benitez, 43, was struck on a darkened stretch of the highway’s eastbound side near Fred Wehran Drive at 5:21 p.m., Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

"It was an unfortunate accident,” Behrens said. “[He] didn’t go to the crosswalk and tried to cross in the middle of the highway.”

Responding officers immediately began conducting CPR, which was picked up by members of the Little Ferry First Aid Squad, the chief said.

They took Morales-Benitez to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m., he said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, Behrens said.

No charges were filed or summonses issued, the chief said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

His officers were assisted by Little Ferry police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification – which collected evidence – and the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Behrens said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.