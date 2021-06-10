Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Haledon

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commuter bus late Thursday afternoon in Haledon, authorities confirmed.

The driver was making a left from Belmont Avenue onto West Haledon Avenue when the bus struck the woman at 4:30 p.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Torbic said.

The driver was the only occupant of the #703 bus from American Dream in East Rutherford to Haledon, she said.

Investigators from the Passaic County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices were among the responders.

