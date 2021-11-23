Pedestrian Struck By NJ Transit Bus Settles For $2M

A pedestrian who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by a commuter bus in Essex County reportedly has received a $2 million settlement.

Kiliek Anthony, now 31, was knocked an estimated 15 feet when he was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus as he crossed Chancellor Avenue in Irvington on Dec. 1, 2015 around 6 a.m., police reports show.

He suffered several injuries, including brain bleeding and a loss of brain tissue and part of his frontal lobe, argued his attorney, Beth Baldinger of Mazie, Slater, Katz & Freeman (Roseland), argued, according to the New Jersey Law Journal.

This caused cognitive difficulties and an initial inability to speak, among other severe symptoms, she said.

Formerly of Brooklyn, Anthony had been a paraprofessional in the New York City school system, working with special education students. He also ran a side business hosting art-based parties for children in public parks.

He's since moved to North Carolina with his family.

FULL STORY: Pedestrian Struck By NJ Transit Bus Settles For $2 Million In Essex

