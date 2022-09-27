Pedestrian Leaving MNF Game On Route 3 Whacked In Head By Rental Truck Mirror

A man walking from MetLife Stadium on Route 3 after the Giants-Cowboys Monday Night Football game was clocked in the head by the mirror of a rental truck.

The 29-year-old victim from North Bergen was headed eastbound near the Hackensack River bridge when he was whacked from behind by the mirror of a Ryder Chevy, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

He tried to keep walking but required medical attention and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by East Rutherford EMS, the captain said.

The 61-year-old driver from Paterson remained at the scene, he said. No summonses were issued.

Borough police responded along with EMS and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

