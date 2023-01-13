Pedestrian Killed In Jersey Shore Crosswalk Was Guyanese Swimmer

A 34-year-old swimmer visiting from Guyana — or the "Land of Many Waters" — was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said.

Robert Taylor was struck by a southbound driver on Route 9 at Schibanoff Lane on Monday, Jan. 9 around 7 a.m., according to authorities and those who knew Taylor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor was a mentor with the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association. The association's honorary secretary Mia Ritchie penned a tribute on Facebook, calling Taylor a "true champion."

Taylor was a senior member of the Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club, and leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The incident is still under investigation by Freehold Township Police’s Serious Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (SCART).

Anyone having witnessed the total crash is asked to contact Freehold Township Police dispatch at 732-462-7500.

