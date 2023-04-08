Pedestrian Killed In Grisly Route 46 Hit And Run

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on one side of Route 46, knocked into the oncoming lane and then dragged and pinned under another vehicle, responders said.

The victim was struck on eastbound Route 46 (Winant Avenue) near Ridgefield Avenue in Ridgefield Park shortly before midnight Saturday, April 8.

That vehicle kept going, responders said.

The victim, meanwhile, was struck and dragged in the westbound lanes before he ended up pinned beneath a Tesla.

Firefighters raised the vehicle to free the man, who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

His name was temporarily being withheld pending notifications to loved ones.

The highway was reopened on both sides around 4 a.m.

Among the responders were the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which took the body.

Also responding were local police and the state Department of Transportation.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, whose detectives are leading the investigation, issued a brief statement late Saturday morning confirming the fatal crash:

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Route 46 in Ridgefield Park, NJ on Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. The pedestrian involved in this crash has died. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Ridgefield Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Joseph Rella. No additional information is available at this time.

ANYONE who witnessed the incident or has information that can help identify the hit-and-run driver or vehicle is asked to contact the prosecutor's tip line: (201) 226-5532.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this article.

