Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford

A 64-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a minivan in East Rutherford, authorities confirmed.

A 46-year-old Wood-Ridge man was driving the 2019 Honda Odyssey that struck the victim from Irvington on Hackensack Street near Paterson Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

EMS and ALS were requested, responded and took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

East Rutherford detectives and their colleagues from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the deputy chief said.

