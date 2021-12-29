Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Seriously Injured By Hit-Run Driver On Route 17 Overpass

A 24-year-old Maywood man was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on a Route 17 overpass early Wednesday, authorities said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later located the driver, who faces charges, they said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck on the Lodi side of Essex Street around 6:45 a.m.

Responding with Lodi police and the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Daily Voice will follow up with the driver's ID, charges and other information. Check back for more.

Meanwhile, authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has additional information about the car or driver contact the FAI Unit at (201) 226-5595.

