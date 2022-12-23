Peanut Butter Pistol Time: Gun Parts Stashed In Jars Of Jif Jam Up JFK Airport Traveler

A traveler at JFK Airport might've thought he was smooth, but spread the word: Gun parts hidden in jars of peanut butter aren't going to make it past the TSA.

A screener found several parts of a disassembled .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in plastic and stuffed into two jars of Jif -- both creamy -- at the Queens airport, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.

"The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets," she said.

"When the checked bag triggered an alarm in a Terminal 8 X-ray unit, a TSA officer opened the bag and upon closer inspection uncovered the concealed firearm parts," Farbstein said.

Port Authority police were summoned to the checked baggage room. They seized the bag and then the traveler after tracking him down in the terminal, Farbstein said.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of packin' on a plane: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition

