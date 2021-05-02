Peace Shattered When Carlstadt Resident Fires Handgun In Carlstadt Neighborhood

Carlstadt police seized a resident early Sunday afternoon after neighbors said he fired several shots from a handgun outside his home.

The 60-something man walked out of his Division Street home, between 1st and 3rd streets, and fired three to five shots from what police believe was a .22-caliber handgun, witnesses told police, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

"He didn't shoot at anyone and didn't hit anyone," Cleary said, adding that the man was arrested without incident.

No one was inside the house, the sergeant added.

Police asked area residents to temporarily remain sheltered in place. A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was notified but then called off as officers made a quick arrest.

Detectives were obtaining a warrant to conduct a thorough search while the resident was processed at headquarters. His identity was temporarily being withheld.

