PD: Telltale Sign Helps Locate Allendale Man Seen Masturbating Outside Waldwick Home

An Allendale man recorded on a doorbell camera masturbating in a Waldwick resident's driveway early Saturday was captured a short time later by police from both towns, authorities said.

Paul Montenigro, 44, wasn't difficult to spot, they said.

He'd dyed his hair blue.

A resident near Crescent Elementary School called Waldwick police after his Ring video alerted him around 8:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. David Passaretti said.

The resident ran out and confronted Montenigro, who fled, he said.

Waldwick patrol officers converged on the area, assisted by Allendale police. They checked area businesses for surveillance video, among other measures.

Passaretti and his Allendale colleagues found Montenigro at the Acme supermarket off West Allendale Avenue and Franklin Turnpike. The Allendale officers took him into custody and turned him over the sergeant.

Montenigro, a Portuguese immigrant who attended Indian Hills High School, was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police released him pending a hearing under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

