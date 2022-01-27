PD: Out-Of-State DWI Motorist Arrested On Route 46 With Gun, Pot, Open Booze In Car

An out-of-state driver was arrested -- and then freed under bail reform -- after Moonachie police said they found pot, booze and a loaded gun in his car during a Route 46 traffic stop.

Officers Matthew Veltri and Frank Tamargo stopped Damian Roscoe Brooks, 39, a Paterson native now living in Elkton, MD, for driving recklessly on the eastbound highway, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

After having him step out of his 2012 Honda Accord, the officers spotted several open alcoholic beverage containers and a Glock 9mm that turned out to be loaded with hollow-point bullets, Behrens said.

The chief said Brooks, who’s a mechanic, maintenance worker and handyman, registered a .08% blood-alcohol level at headquarters.

He was charged with illegal weapons and ammunition offenses and issued several traffic summonses before being released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

