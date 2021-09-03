Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 14 Busted, 923 Heroin Folds, 73 Crack Vials, $5,827 Cash Seized From Paterson Drug Den
News

PD: Fair Lawn Man, 73, Vandalizes Neighbor's Home, Car, Threatens Him With Knife

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael Mann
Michael Mann Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Police seized a 73-year-old Fair Lawn resident after he threw a brick through a neighbor’s front door, vandalized the victim’s car and threatened him with a knife, authorities said.

The Allwood Place victim awoke Sunday morning to find his 2019 Toyota Camry dented with several scratches, as well as a shattered rear window, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Less than an hour or so after police took a report, a brick came flying through the victim’s front storm door, Metzler said.

Responding Officers Tiller Uriarte, Peter Federico, Anthony Burgos, Timothy Ammann and Sgt. Sean Macys went to the home of Michael Mann.

They eventually had to force their way in to take the resistant suspect into custody, the sergeant said.

They recovered the knife they said he held while making the threats, as well as another that they believe was used to damage the victim’s vehicle, Metzler said.

Police charged Mann with criminal mischief, making terroristic threats and several weapons offenses, then sent him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation.

Mann was later booked into the Bergen County Jail before a judge on Monday released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.