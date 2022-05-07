Pauly D Talked Inflation On Fox News And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

Memes are here.

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star DJ Pauly D knows a thing or two about inflation: That it's getting out of hand.

At least, that's what he told Fox News' Jesse Watters on a segment that aired last week, where he also shared his thoughts on when kids should be kicked off their parents' payroll, tough love and — of course — tanning.

The 5-minute interview with Pauly, whose real name is Paul Delvecchio, aired in late April, but gained traction among the youth this week.

And the internet can't get enough.

Okay so, what did Pauly D tell Watters about inflation?

"Everything is going up," he said said. "My pool guy wants more money and I'm like, what is going on?"

Watters urged the DJ to give his pool boy a raise: "Whatever he's making, double it."

