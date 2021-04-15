Paterson Woman Beat Teen With Electrical Cord, Authorities Charge

A Paterson woman was released pending court action after beating a teenager with an electrical cord, authorities said.

City police notified the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit after receiving a report of the 15-year-old requiring treatment for injuries that they said were inflicted by Julissa Rosario, 33.

Authorities arrested Rosario after interviewing the victim and witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They charged her with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons possession, then released Rosario pending an upcoming first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, police and prosecutors must decide whether to release defendants on summonses pending court action or charge them on a warrant that would send them to a county jail to await a first appearance.

Among the factors the law requires them to consider are the risk of flight, the risk to the safety of the community, witnesses, and victims, and/or the risk that defendant will somehow obstruct his or her prosecution.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency also was involved in the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.