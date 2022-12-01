Paterson Street Detectives Charge Teen With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag

Paterson police investigators working the street nabbed an 18-year-old city man with a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Detectives Wisam Salameh, Levis Qirjako and Corey Davis were in the area of Union Avenue and Marion Street when they spotted Jasun Allah acting suspiciously around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They grabbed Allah and quickly pulled a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol from his pocket, the director said.

Allah has remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various weapons and ammunition offenses, records show.

City police, meanwhile, sent the gun to New Jersey State Police ballistic experts to determine whether it may have been fired during a crime.

