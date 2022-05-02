Paterson police seized three loaded guns – one of which had been stolen – in a trio of separate incidents just days apart.

Two of those taken into custody were each 17 years old, city public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

One of the juveniles bolted after seeing Detectives Yamil Pimienta, Muhammed Dombayci, Levis Qirjako, and John Rikowich approaching near the corner of Highland and Lyons streets, Speziale said.

They chased the boy down and seized him behind a North York home near Sassafras Street, the director said.

They then checked the route he took while fleeing through various backyards and found the 9mm semi-automatic Taurus handgun, Speziale said

The boy was being detained at the Essex County Detention Center pending a hearing on a delinquency complaint in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson, he said.

It was on Friday, April 29, two nights after that gun seizure, when Dombayci , Trainor and fellow Detective Jospeph Aboyoun nabbed Jazzmeir Mims, 24, after spotting a gun sticking out of his pocket, Speziale said.

The .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun had been reported stolen out of Laurinburg, NJ, the director said.

Mims, who was also carrying 20 heroin folds, was sent to the Passaic County Jail in Paterson pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on drug and weapons charges.

Less than 24 hours later,Dombaci, Traynor. Aboyoun and fellow Detective Luis Roca seized a 17-year-old city boy after he tossed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun between two parked cars in the area of 10th Avenue and East 24th Street and then tried to run, Speziale said.

Aboyoun caught the teen in the 500 block of East 24th Street, the director said.

He, too, too, was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a closed-door Family Part hearing.

That made 10 guns in all seized by Paterson police in the month of April alone.

All of the weapons were sent to the New Jersey State for ballistics testing to determine whether they may have fired in crimes

