Paterson Police Officer Charged With Assault, Misconduct

A Paterson police officer beat a victim with his fist and a flashlight, kneed him in the face, then filed a bogus report about it, authorities charged.

Spencer Finch, 44, of Mahwah assaulted the victim on May 26, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday without identifying where or under what circumstances.

“The aggravated assault took place while the defendant was on-duty and in uniform,” Valdes said.

“The defendant then prepared, signed, and submitted a police report describing the incident that contained several false statements,” she added.

A first appearance via videoconference was scheduled Saturday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. Valdes said her office also plans to ask a judge next Wednesday to keep Finch jailed pending trial.

Finch – who’s been with the department nearly 18 years -- is charged with aggravated assault, official misconduct and illegal weapons possession, as well as tampering with public records.

