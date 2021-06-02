Paterson PD: West Milford Drug Buyer Had 11-Month-Old Child With Her

A suburban drug buyer had her 11-month old infant with her when she picked up a Paterson dealer who was being followed by detectives, authorities said.

Investigators who stopped the car driven by Jamie Mahon, 27, of West Milford found a crack vial near the baby, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The passenger, Glenn Urena, 38, of Paterson was carrying 50 heroin folds and 10 vials of crack, he said.

Detectives raided the Urena’s Washington Street apartment -- just around the corner from City Hall --where Speziale said they seized 970 more heroin folds, 87 crack vials and drug paraphernalia.

The investigators had been watching Urena sell on Tuesday and arrested three other buyers before he left the building and got into Mahon’s vehicle shortly before 2:30 p.m., the director said.

One of them, Donald L. Hedrickson, 40, of Irvington, was carrying 50 heroin folds and 10 crack vials that Urena sold to him in his hallway, he said.

Police stopped Mahon’s car near the corner of Ward and Clark streets. They arrested her and Urena and removed the infant, who Speziale said was later released to a relative.

In addition to a drug count, Mahon was charged with child endangerment.

She and the other buyers – including two men, one 28 from Netcong and the other 33 from Jefferson, who were together -- were all released pending court hearings.

Urena, meanwhile, was sent to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on 17 drug-related charges.

Police also seized $1,494 in proceeds from him, the director said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.