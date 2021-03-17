Paterson PD: Mom With 3 Kids Among Group Busted In Drug Supply House

From a small Paterson apartment up the street from a grammar school, an area supplier provided street-level drug dealers with heroin, cocaine and crack, authorities said following a raid.

Led by detectives from their Narcotics Division, city police seized more than two pounds of crack and powdered cocaine combined, along with 1,560 heroin folds and more than $5,900 in proceeds, they said.

They arrested five people, they said, including a woman who lives in the Main Street apartment with three of her children.

Also collected were various materials used to package the drugs for sale.

Detectives watched as Maisonet Cruz, 48, emerged from the residence off Route 80, gave a bag of drugs to Juan Rodriguez, 32, of Montville, PA and then went back inside early Tuesday afternoon, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said

Rodriguez exchanged the drugs for cash a short time later with William DeJesus, 56, of North Bergen before both men went their separate ways, the director said.

DeJesus was arrested at a notorious drug corner at Weiss Street a few blocks away. He was carrying 90 heroin folds, Speziale said.

Detectives armed with a warrant raided the first-floor apartment four hours later, he said.

Arrested were Cruz and fellow apartment resident Jessica Acevedo, 35, who lived there with her children, along with Rodriguez and Matthew Malave, 30, of East 22nd Street, Speziale said.

All four were charged with maintaining a drug production facility, along with several other related counts.

Acevedo also was charged with three counts of child endangerment, the director said.

They were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court.

DeJesus, meanwhile, was processed and released pending his own hearing.

