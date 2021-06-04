Paterson PD: Four Dealers, 11 Buyers Busted, Heroin, Crack, Loaded Gun Seized

Paterson police arrested a quartet of dealers and nearly a dozen buyers, most from out of town, while seizing hundreds of heroin folds, crack and an illegal handgun, authorities said.

A street operation by the Narcotics Division on Summer Street between Broadway and Hamilton Avenue ended with Tuesday’s raid on a local home, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson were:

Ronmire Jones, 22, who lives in the first-floor Summer Street apartment and was charged with various drug and weapons possession counts, as well as with having an illegal high-capacity magazine for a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that was seized;

Jacquan Brown, 29, of 12th Avenue, who also was charged with drug and weapons offenses, as well as with having the magazine;

Jamal Carter, 22, of North 4th Street, and Jahmel R. Vaughan, 25, of East 19th Street, who were both charged with having heroin and crack for sale. Carter also was charged with resisting arrest.

Detectives also arrested and charged buyers, all of whom were released pending hearings.

They included a 68-year-old man who Speziale said was caught with 10 heroin folds.

Also arrested, he said, were:

a 48-year-old Newark man;

a 37-year-old Jersey City man;

a 29-year-old Hackensack man;

a Queens male and female couple, both 25;

a 51-year-old man from Otisville (Orange County), NY;

a 44-year-old Haledon man;

three Paterson men, ages 58, 42 and 41.

