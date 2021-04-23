Paterson PD: Fleeing Ex-Con Caught With Loaded Handgun, PCP

Paterson detectives seized a loaded handgun and an ounce of PCP from a Passaic ex-con while arresting him and two others, authorities said Friday.

Responding to residents' complaints, investigators focused on the 16th Avenue neighborhood between East 18th Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested two men Thursday night who Speziale said were dealing: Ex-con Tariq Holly, 29, and Paterson resident Lamir Murray, 26, he said.

Holly was released last November after spending 16 months in state prison on drug and weapons convictions out of Passaic County, records show.

He was carrying a 9mm SCCY CPX-1 handgun when detectives chased him down around 6 p.m., Speziale said.

Holly and Murray also had a one-ounce bottle of PCP and more than two dozen bags of pot for sale, he said.

Also arrested was a 35-year-old Paterson man who the director said bought a PCP-dipped cigarette from the pair.

Both Holly and Murray were charged with various drug offenses.

Holly also was charged with fleeing, as well as with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives also seized $1,192 in drug proceeds from the pair, Speziale said.

