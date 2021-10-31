Paterson PD: Detectives Seize Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag From Pair Of 20-Year-Olds

Paterson detectives seized a loaded gun from two 20-year-old city men who they said were part of a group drinking and listening to loud music on a local street corner.

Detectives Mohammed Bashir and Levis Qirjako were talking with those standing around drinking while Detective Mustafa Dombayci approached a vehicle with two men inside and music blaring from inside shortly before midnight Saturday, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

In the back seat there was a gun, he said.

Dombayci alerted his colleagues, and the pair was removed from the vehicle, Speziale said.

The investigators retrieved the 9mm Taurus pistol, which was equipped with a high-capacity magazine, the director said. It was being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab to determine whether it might have been used in a crime.

Meanwhile, Yusef Page and Eliezer Ortiz were charged with weapons and ammo offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

