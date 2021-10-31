Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: American Airlines Passengers Fume Over 1,500 Halloween Weekend Flight Cancellations
News

Paterson PD: Detectives Seize Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag From Pair Of 20-Year-Olds

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Paterson detectives seized a loaded gun from two 20-year-old city men who they said were part of a group drinking and listening to loud music on a local street corner.

Detectives Mohammed Bashir and Levis Qirjako were talking with those standing around drinking while Detective Mustafa Dombayci approached a vehicle with two men inside and music blaring from inside shortly before midnight Saturday, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

In the back seat there was a gun, he said.

Dombayci alerted his colleagues, and the pair was removed from the vehicle, Speziale said.

The investigators retrieved the 9mm Taurus pistol, which was equipped with a high-capacity magazine, the director said. It was being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab to determine whether it might have been used in a crime.

Meanwhile, Yusef Page and Eliezer Ortiz were charged with weapons and ammo offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.