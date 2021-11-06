Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne Man Strangles Roommate With Bare Hands, Authorities Say
News

Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Dealer Slinging On One Of City's Deadliest Corners

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Godwin Avenue and Summer Street in Paterson.
Godwin Avenue and Summer Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Detectives seized a Paterson man after watching him sell crack on one of the Silk City's deadliest drug corners, authorities said.

City detectives moved in after seeing Tony Williams, 23, sling bags of crack at Godwin Avenue and Summer Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They seized 147 bags of the drug and $179 in proceeds, he said.

Several victims have been shot dead or wounded -- including four in the past seven months -- in the neighborhood.

The violent 42-50 street gang have controlled the area amid frequent gunfire. Reputed ringleader Marvin Goodman was wounded in a drive-by shooting last year.

Goodman and 14 reputed members and associates of the 42-50 crew put 50,000 doses of lethal heroin and over two pounds of crack a week on the city's streets, an indictment returned three months ago alleges.

SEE: KILLER HEROIN: 15 Members, Associates Of Violent 42-50 Paterson Drug Gang Indicted

The heroin was linked to eight overdose deaths and 14 nonfatal overdoses, state Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Williams was booked into the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on drug possession charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.