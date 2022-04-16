Paterson PD: 1,647 Painkillers, Gun, $112G Seized From Mom Once Tied To THC-Laced Kids' Cereal

A Paterson woman who was once charged with lacing children’s cereal with THC was busted with 1,647 illegal painkillers, a loaded gun and $112,788 in drug cash, authorities said.

City narcotics detectives watched as drugs were sold from a second-floor apartment on Butler Street near River Street in the city’s north end, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Armed with warrants, they search the home and a 2021 Lexus NX3 owned by Connie Rivera, 51, he said.

Rivera was arrested, he said, after the detectives found and seized:

790 Percocet;

555 Xanax;

302 Oxycodone pills;

a bag and a loose quantity of cocaine;

a .380-caliber FEG SMC handgun loaded with six rounds;

the cash.

Rivera remained held in the Passaic County Jail after being charged with various drug and weapons offenses.

Police were familiar with Rivera, who was arrested with her son in Haledon in 2019 and charged with carrying dozens of bags of children’s cereal laced with edible THC, along with five pounds of pot and $14,000 in drug proceeds. READ MORE….

