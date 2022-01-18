Paterson Officer Who Said She Was Forced To Retire After Shooting Settles With City For $185K

A former Paterson police officer who claimed she was forced to retire after shooting a civilian in a confrontation has settled a discrimination lawsuit against the city.

Haydee Santana, 53, claimed she was treated differently from male colleagues in similar circumstances after she shot an unarmed man who authorities said charged at her in front of his children.

Santana, who said she was forced to retire on a disability pension in 2018 after 24 years with the Paterson Police Department, settled her suit for $185,000, city officials confirmed.

The civilian she shot, Larry Bouie, settled a suit against the city for $450,000 last year.

The city should have sent her for stress counseling or a psychiatric exam after she shot Bouie in the stomach while on duty in front of his two children outside the Frank X. Graves Public Safety Complex on Oct. 29, 2016.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office reported at the time that Bouie apparently was under the influence of drugs and was "screaming and flailing his arms” when he charged at Santana and was shot once in the stomach.

The incident was presented for a review to a grand jury, which found the shooting justified.

Bouie underwent surgery, therapy and continuing treatment, according to his suit.

Santana alleged in her lawsuit that the city “failed and refused to take any action" to protect her rights both before and after the grand jury declined charges.

For one thing, she said, city officials forced her to use sick days rather than put her on administrative leave during the investigation. She also stopped getting paid in December 2017, the suit alleged.

"No other officers were treated the same way as she was after a shooting incident,” it said.

