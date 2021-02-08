Paterson Native Charged With Assaulting Ex-GF, Carrying Drugs In Garfield

Garfield police captured a Paterson native who they said assaulted a former girlfriend, damaged her property and then fled after she kicked him in the groin.

Officers Daniel Drazek and Isaac Perez found Shakar Bragg, 33, near the corner of Lanza Avenue and Davision Street following last week's incident, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Bragg, who was out of breath and sweating, gave them a fake name and was arrested, Uram said.

The officers also found him carrying heroin, the captain said.

They charged Bragg with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal restraint, burglary, hindering and drug offenses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Bragg, whose most recent address was in Bridgeport, CT, has a criminal history dating back several years, according to court records.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for an unspecified condition on Friday and has remained there, records show.

