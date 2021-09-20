Paterson Native, Beloved Starbucks Manager Dies

A New Jersey community is mourning the loss of a beloved Starbucks manager.

Stephanie Campfield died suddenly on Sept. 16 at 34 years old, loved ones announced on GoFundMe. A cause of death was not released.

Campfield -- a mother of three -- managed Trenton's only Starbucks since it opened in 2017.

She was remembered on the fundraiser as an integral part of the city.

The Paterson native was known for organizing musical events that featured artists throughout the tri-state area, participating in park clean-ups, and coordinating toy drives, according to GoFundMe organizer and Campfield's sister-in-law Felicia Phillips.

She is survived by her husband Ashshakir Campfield and daughters Briana, 19, Kamra, 4, and Karis, 3.

She enjoyed baking with her kids, painting, and coloring, and building sandcastles on the beach, the fundraiser says.

"Stephanie was so kind and easy-going and made a trip to Starbucks a highlight of my day," one donator wrote. "Rest in paradise and know just how many lives you've changed for the better."

She was a class of 2004 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson, according to her LinkedIn profile. The page also shows she was located in Levittown, PA at some point.

"That smile was so infectious," another donator wrote. "She will truly be missed, and her legacy, love, and service will never be forgotten."

R.I.P Wife I Will Forever Love ❤️ Love You @stephy9_19 #love4stephanie Posted by Ashshakir Cory Campfield on Monday, September 20, 2021

