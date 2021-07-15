Paterson Mechanic Accused Of Running Child Porn Sharing Ring

Authorities raided the home Thursday of a Paterson auto mechanic accused of operating a child porn trafficking ring.

Delbin Almando Noesi Gonzalez, 39, was taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Members of his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force seized several devices during a raid of Noesi Gonzalez's home -- among them, a cellphone containing child porn videos and images, the sheriff said.

"Several videos of child sexual abuse were distributed [by Noesi Gonzalez] via a social media messaging service," Berdnik said.

Detectives charged Noesi Gonzalez with being the leader of a child pornography network, as well as with possessing, maintaining and sharing child porn, the sheriff said, adding that additional charges were possible.

The charges against the city auto repair and tire service shop mechanic "are serious and hopefully will prevent the further exploitation of children,” Berdnik said.

