Paterson Man Shot In Lobby Of Apartment Building

A man was shot in the lobby of a Paterson apartment building before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

Details were sketchy following the 5 a.m. shooting at the four-story Broadway Gardens Apartments on Broadway near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Hospial in Paterson with a non-fatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief release.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive, such as robbery.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was in the first-floor lobby of a multi-family building when he was shot,” was all they said.

An investigation was continuing.

