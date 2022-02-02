Paterson Man Shot Dead On City Street

A Paterson man was shot dead outside an apartment building in one of the city’s deadliest neighborhoods.

The killing of 43-year-old Juan Soto was the third this year in the Silk City’s 4th Ward.

Responding officers found Soto’s lifeless body in the street outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street between 10th and 11th avenues around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Medical personnel took Soto to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was officially pronounced dead.

Paterson endured recent records for homicides, first with 27 in 2020, then with 29 last year. The three this year occurred within a half-mile of one another.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified, nor what the possible motive might be for Tuesday night’s shooting.

They did ask that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help identify whoever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

