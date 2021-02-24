Paterson Man Punched Baby In Stomach, Bribed Kids To Lie About It, Authorities Charge

A 37-year-old Paterson man punched a 1-year-old baby in the stomach, then bribed two other youngsters to lie about it after the severely injured infant was hospitalized, authorities said.

Doctors at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center contacted detectives with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit this past Christmas Day with concerns about the infant, who was brought in with a severe abdominal injury.

The investigators interviewed several witnesses, including two children, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

“One child state that she hit the one-year-old in the stomach with a hammer, which was confirmed by a second child,” Valdes said Wednesday. “Both children stated that the incident occurred at their home in Paterson.”

In fact, the prosecutor said, Jeanandre Desir hit the baby in the stomach with a closed fist, then got the young witnesses “to fabricate their initial report."

Valdes didn’t say what he bribed them with.

Authorities obtained a warrant after they had trouble finding Desir, she said.

This week, members of the United States Marshals Service's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Desir in the Bronx, Valdes said.

He remained held there pending extradition to Passaic County to face charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and witness tampering, the prosecutor said.

