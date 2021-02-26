Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pennsylvania TikToker Stabs Disabled Sister To Death Day After Going Viral, DA Says
News

Paterson Man Charged With Sex Assault On Drunken Woman At Saddle Brook Hotel Off Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hakeem Taylor
Hakeem Taylor Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man took advantage of an incapacitated woman at a Saddle Brook hotel, authorities charged.

Hakeem Taylor, 22, was “fully aware” that the woman was both under the influence and sleeping in a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel off Route 80 following a party on Jan. 31, according to a criminal complaint.

Eight days later, the woman reported unwelcomed cunnilingus from him to township police, records show.

The victim was “incapacitated and unable to provide consent,” Bergen County Prosecutor Musella said Friday in announcing Taylor’s arrest on first-degree aggravated sexual assault charges the day before.

Taylor remained in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella credited his Special Victims Unit and Saddle Brook police with the investigation and arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.