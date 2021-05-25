Paterson Man Charged With Setting Fire Outside Bank

A Paterson man was charged with setting a garbage can fire in the vestibule of a Main Street bank.

Reshawn Evans, 27, was charged with aggravated assault following his arrest Monday in connection with the April 26 Bank of America branch fire, authorities said.

The fire did not affect any adjoining structures, and there were no injuries, they said.

The charges followed an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit and Paterson police and fire departments.

