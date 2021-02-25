Paterson Man Charged With Raping Pre-Teen Over 3 Years

A Paterson man sexually abused a pre-teen at different locations for more than three years up until she was 12, said authorities who arrested him Thursday.

Daniel Walter Jolon Herrera, 28, will remain in the Passaic County Jail at least until he has a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Paterson police responded to a city home on a report of the youngster being sexually abused this past Dec. 15, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit then interviewed the child and several witnesses, as well, they said.

The victim “reported being sexually abused by [Herrera] on numerous occasions at the child’s homes in Passaic and Paterson between November 2016 and December 2019,” the prosecutor and chief said in a joint statement.

Herrera is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and hindering.

Valdes and Baycora asked that anyone with additional information about the case or other possible incidents contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

