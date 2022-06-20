Paterson Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of City Resident

A Paterson shooting victim who was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle died several hours later, said authorities who charged another city man with killing him.

Tiheen "Coop" Smith, 34, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

He’d been shot in the stomach in one of the city’s deadliest drug-ridden areas – on Pearl Street between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Monday.

Smith died just before 12:30 p.m. that same day, they said.

Trayshaun Harris, 29, remained held in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest Sunday on murder and weapons charges.

Valdes and Baycora didn't offer a motive, nor did they say whether the weapon had been recovered or what led them to Harris.

The Joseph B. Houston Funeral Home in Paterson is handling burial arrangements for Smith, which hadn't yet been announced on Monday.

