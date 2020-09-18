Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man Charged In Home Arson Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Ertugrul Abaci
Ertugrul Abaci Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR (inset) / GoogleMaps

A Paterson man was charged with setting a June city fire that displaced five residents.

Authorities charged Ertugrul Abaci, 57, with two counts of aggravated arson for the June 9 Summer Street blaze, which was quickly doused without causing any injuries or major damage.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott announced the arrest in a brief statement Thursday without specifying how or where the fire was started or disclosing the suspected motive.

Abaci was due for a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

******ALSO SEE: A Paterson merchant supplemented his income selling heroin and more from his store right next to a public school, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/sandwiches-candy-scratchoffs-heroin-paterson-store-owner-busted-drugs-16575-seized/794518/******

