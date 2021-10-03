Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Shot In Neck At Fair Lawn Home
News

Paterson Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child For Years Remains Free Pending Hearing

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cesar Recabarren
Cesar Recabarren Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man accused of sexually assaulting an underage child over a period of more than seven years remains free pending an April court hearing, authorities said.

Cesar Recabarren, 52, assaulted the victim several times between Feb. 21, 2013 and Aug. 1, 2020, an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson last week says.

The indictment charges him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson freed Recabarren, with conditions, following his arrest.

His arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for April 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.