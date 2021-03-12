Paterson Man, 68, Who Sexually Assaulted Three Kids Could Be Out In Less Than 7 Years

A Paterson man will be 75 before he'll be eligible for parole under a plea-bargained sentence handed down this week for sexually assaulting three children over the course of several years.

Ramon Torres, 68, was arrested in November 2019 by detectives from the Passaic County Special Victims Unit.

An investigation found that Ramon had “committed acts of sexual contact upon three children under the age of thirteen with whom he was acquainted…between the years of 1985 and 2019 in the City of Paterson,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Rather than go to trial, Torres pleaded guilty last June to second-degree sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment in exchange for an eight-year prison sentence.

He must serve 85% of that -- 6 years and 8 months -- under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

Torres also must register as a Megan’s Law sex offender and remain under parole supervision for life following his release.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher R. Freid of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit prosecuted Torres.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.